State Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police announced Saturday they are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that took place in the City of Fredericksburg earlier this week.

The crash happened at about 12:35 p.m. on June 11, on the I-95 entrance ramp from Route 3.

Police said a 2020 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on the ramp when it crossed the white fog line, hit a pedestrian and then collided with a 2006 International tow truck parked on the shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford, Va., was uninjured in the crash.

The pedestrian and tow truck driver, Louis J. Rich, 29 of Locust Grove, Va., was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he later died from.

Minor was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police said this is still an ongoing crash investigation.

