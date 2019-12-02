Annual White House Christmas decorations unveiled

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

On Monday, the festive decorations — which include 106 Christmas wreaths, 200 pounds of gingerbread, more than 800 feet of garland and 58 trees — were unveiled.

This year’s theme, “Spirit of America,” was brought to life by First Lady Melania Trump and more than 200 volunteers from all 50 states.

Stripes of red, white and blue now drape the mirrors and fireplace of the historic East Room. And in the Blue Room sits the 18-foot official White House tree, which was harvested from the woods of Pennsylvania. On it, ornaments and handmade flowers represent each state.

The first lady has been preparing for the event since July. But unlike previous years, she was unable to attend Monday’s highly anticipated unveiling as she and President Donald Trump left for London for a United Nations summit.

However, over the weekend, she posted a video on Twitter that showcases decorative details, like the 200-pound gingerbread house that highlights some of the country’s most recognizable landmarks.

"The Spirit of America" is shining in the White House! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!

The annual White House decoration event, created by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1961, remains a rich tradition.

And while the president and first lady may be away, the majestic spirit of America remains alive at home.