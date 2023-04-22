WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Multiple people were shot in D.C. on Friday evening, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that at about 10:00 p.m., they responded to the 500 block of Lebaum St. SE for a shooting.

When MPD arrived at the scene, they found multiple men who had been shot. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

While on the scene, officers said they were dispatched to the 2900 block of 2nd Street SE. When they arrived at that scene, they discovered a 12-year-old girl who had been shot. Her injuries are also non-life threatening according to police.

Officers on the scene said that seven people were shot at two locations — Lebaum Street SE and 2nd Street SE. They are investigating the scene as possibly being connected due to the proximity of the two locations.

Some were taken to the hospital after officials responded, and some took themselves to the hospital.

Police did not provide further details on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.