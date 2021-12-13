Biden administration promises help after tornado tragedy

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden said the federal government is surging aid to Kentucky and Illinois after a swarm of deadly tornadoes pummeled entire communities across the Midwest.

“We’re going to get this done, we’re going to be there as long as it takes,” said Biden.

The White House is sending 61 generators, 74,000 meals and thousands of cots to the hardest-hit parts of Kentucky.

As of Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the tornadoes killed more than 60 people.

Biden will head to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.

“It’s one of the worst tornado disasters we’ve had in the country,” said Biden.

FEMA search and rescue teams are in the region helping survivors.

“They don’t have phone service, so we want to make sure we’re coming to them,” said Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator.

She said FEMA anticipates a lengthy recovery ahead.

“I can see we’re going to have anything from a hundred to a thousand people, maybe, at a peak supporting all of the counties,” Criswell said.