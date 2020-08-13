Biden, Harris make first appearance as running mates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “We’re all going to watch Senator Harris raise her right hand and swear the oath of office,” former Vice President Joe Biden said.

The Biden campaign made it official on Wednesday.

“I have no doubt that I’ve picked the right person to join me as the next Vice President of the United States, Senator Kamala Harris,” Biden said.

Naming California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate.

The first Asian American and African American woman chosen for the role on a presidential ticket.

Biden called her fighter and acknowledged the history her candidacy makes.

“This morning all across the nation little girls woke up, especially black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their community. But today, today just maybe they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way, as the stuff of a president,” Biden said.

“Joe likes to say character is on the ballot,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said.

In her first remarks as running mate, Senator Harris repeated the mantra of the campaign saying she’ll continue the fight for the soul of the nation.

“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said.

She went after the Trump administration on it’s coronavirus response.

“Tragically more than 165 thousand lives have been cut short. It didn’t have to be this way when other countries are following the science, Trump pushed miracle cures he saw on FOX News,” Harris said.

“And Biden, with his new partner Kamala, they want to increase regulation and that’s just going to drive companies out. It’s going to drive people out,” President Trump said.

President Trump pushed back Wednesday night at his press briefing.

He also wasted no time going after Harris — Minutes after her name was announced Tuesday, he tweeted an attack ad produced by the Trump campaign calling Harris “phony”.

Wednesday night, President Trump associated the Biden-Harris campaign with Antifa.

“In my book, it’s virtually a part of their campaign. Antifa. The Democrats act like, gee I don’t know what that is,” Trump said.