WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A convicted drug trafficker in Washington, D.C. has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars after what the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) called “one of the largest seizures of heroin in the District of Columbia’s history.”

According to the DOJ, on March 25, 2022 a jury found 51-year-old Linwood Douglas Thorne guilty of conspiracy, possession of over one kilogram of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, as well as a firearms charge. He was sentenced on March 31, 2023.

The FBI began investigating Thorne in 2018. On Dec. 19, 2018, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) simultaneously searched his business in Maryland and his home in D.C. The two agencies found 44 kilograms of heroin laced with fentanyl, 55 pounds of marijuana, five firearms and a significant amount drug paraphernalia.

The FBI and ATF’s investigation has since led the agencies to finding eight additional firearms, 1.5 additional kilograms of marijuana and 260 additional grams of heroin connected to Thorne’s large-scale drug trafficking operation.

“This joint investigation, which resulted in one of the largest seizures of heroin in our city’s history, is a testament to the strength of our federal and local partnerships,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacobs. “The Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force remains committed to pursuing criminals who traffic in drugs and guns. Let the defendant’s sentence serve as a reminder of the consequences traffickers face for putting people’s lives in danger.”