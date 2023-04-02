WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for the sexual assault of three women and the physical assault of one woman in 2021.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 22-year-old Elvin Cruz of D.C. was found guilty of aggravated assault, third degree sexual abuse, two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and assault.

According to court documents, on July 10, 2021, Cruz followed a woman as she was walking to a store before approaching her from behind, putting his hand between her legs and touching her vagina.

On July 24, 2021, Cruz followed a second victim as she was walking home from a friend’s house. As the woman got to her front steps, Cruz shoved her to the ground, got on top of her and started touching her private area through her shorts while lifting her dress.

The woman tried to defend herself by pushing Cruz away, but he began to strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness.

On August 7, 2021, Cruz approached a third woman and her companion for several blocks while they were walking home. After being noticed by the companion, Cruz ran up to the woman and grabbed her private area, continuing to try to do so while the companion tried to fight him off.

Less than an hour later, Cruz began following a fourth woman who was walking home. Upon noticing she was being followed, the woman sped up, but Cruz caught up to her and wrapped his arms around her from behind. The woman was able to break free from Cruz’s grip and run away before calling 911.

In addition to his prison term, Cruz will have six years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender for ten years.