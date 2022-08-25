WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A D.C. man plead guilty this week to sexually abusing a minor, using a fake identity to coerce the child by text and preventing the juvenile from speaking out about the abuse to a parent.

Christopher Young, 31, now faces up to 40 years in prison on a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child and a district charge of second-degree child sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit filed in 2019, Young forced the 10-year-old to perform sexual acts on him and send intimate photos, using them to blackmail the child by threatening to send the photos to a parent.

Young posed as a teenage girl from a nearby school, texting the victim and coercing them to send an intimate photo. Once the juvenile had done so, Young, still posing as the teenage girl, told the child that if they did not perform sexual acts on Young, he would “just send these to mom.”

The victim eventually disclosed to a parent that Young had induced them to perform sexual acts on him, pretending not to know the identity of the “teenage girl” sending the texts. Once the victim’s mother reported the abuse to Metropolitan Police in D.C., they subpoenaed Pinger – the company the number was registered to – discovering that the number had been used by Young.

A search of Young’s email accounts also found that he had sent the photos to himself, one of which included a sweatshirt belonging to Young.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force joined the investigation, providing forensic analysis of Young’s phone and confirming key details of the victim’s testimony.

Court records also show that Young had previously been convicted of robbery in 2018, and was still on probation for that offense when he was arrested in 2019 on the child sexual abuse charges.