WASHINGTON, D.C. — The former vice chairmen of the D.C. Police Union pleaded guilty on Monday to felony fraud after he worked a side job — and billed the city over 200 hours of overtime for it.

Medgar Webster, 52, entered a guilty plea on May 15 in which he admitted to stealing more than $30,000 from the Metropolitan Police Department over the course of a little over a year.

Webster took on a job at Whole Foods while employed with the department and worked at least 514 hours at the grocery chain while remaining on duty and double-billing the department.

Of those hours, 246 were charged as overtime to MPD, for which Webster was paid at a rate of $80 an hour. Over the 15-month period during which the fraud took place, Webster stole over $33,000.

Webster could face up to 10 years in prison and a $67,000 fine.