A witness said rough surf overtook the 28-year-old woman who disappeared before she resurfaced, unconscious.

AVON, N.C. (DC News Now) — The National Park Service (NPS) said that a woman from Washington, D.C. died Monday in Avon, part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

NPS said someone dialed 911 around 2:30 p.m. to say there was someone unconscious in the Atlantic Ocean in the northern section of Avon.

A witness said strong waves overtook the 28-year-old woman from D.C. and that she disappeared in the surf. Shortly after that, she was face-down in rough conditions.

The National Park Service said a bodyboarder, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore law enforcement rangers responded. They bodyboarder helped bring the woman to sure.

Crews were not able to resuscitate her.

NPS said conditions in the area were rough and that there was a high risk of rip currents.