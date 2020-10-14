Democrats, Republicans clash while questioning Trump’s SCOTUS pick on her personal beliefs

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett was back in the hot seat on Wednesday for a second day of questioning as her confirmation process begins to wrap up.

“Do you think you have the capability to fit in at the Supreme Court? I hope so,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Graham said he has faith the Supreme Court nominee who was picked by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will leave her personal beliefs out of any potential rulings.

“I am highly confident that you will judge every American based on their case, not on the law of Amy,” Sen. Graham added.

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin clashed over the absence of other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We’re in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis – a pandemic – and some members are in their offices following this on television,” Durbin pointed out.

“This side of the aisle does not have arguments against Judge Barrett that have any chance of prevailing,” Cruz said of Democrats.

Republicans said they have the votes they need to make Judge Barrett, Justice Barrett – but that isn’t stopping Democrats from pointing out to those watching at home what her confirmation may mean.

“You will have the polar opposite judicial philosophy of Justice Ginsburg,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said.

Although Barrett steered clear of giving any position on potential cases, Klobuchar said her record shows her confirmation would lead to a more conservative court.

“Six to three and that would have great repercussions on the American people,” Klobuchar added.

But Graham said Barrett deserves the spot.

“A seat at the table is waiting on you,” he said.

The hearing is expected to wrap up Thursday with a committee vote next week.