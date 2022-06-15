WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the National Institute of Health.

According to the NIH, Fauci tested positive after taking an rapid antigen test on Wednesday, June 15. Fauci, who is reportedly only experiencing mild symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or any other senior government officials.

According to the NIH, Fauci will isolate, work from home and follow COVID-19 guidelines until he tests negative.