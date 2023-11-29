WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two people carjacked a federal agent in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said it responded to the 100 block of 12th St. NE around 3:40 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. MPD said it recovered the SUV at the 1000 block of 15th St. SE about 30 minutes later.

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed that one of its employees was carjacked at the location. She added that the FBI Washington Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force, are investigating the situation.