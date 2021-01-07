FBI offering reward for information on pipe bomb suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The FBI is searching for someone suspected of placing pipe bombs in D.C. on Wednesday. There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the attempted bomber.

The pipe bombs were placed the Republican and Democratic national committee headquarters.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the #FBI‘s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.