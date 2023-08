ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said someone was hurt in a shooting that involved a federal law enforcement officer Tuesday afternoon.

APD said that there was a “moderate police presence” in the 3500 block of Richmond Highway, which is in the Potomac Yard area and where the incident took place.

The department had not said by 1:40 p.m. who the person was who was hurt, the extent of that person’s injuries, or the nature of the shooting.