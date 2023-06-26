WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some passengers said they wouldn’t be able to fly home from the DMV until Tuesday after a system outage caused a halt in flights on Sunday.

The FAA said it had briefly paused departures to D.C. area airports starting at 6 p.m. while it made repairs to a communications system at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in Warrenton.

Airline operations came back online after the FAA said that it switched to backup systems, leaving passengers scrambling to rebook their flights.

Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport each dealt with at least 20 cancellations during that period and a massive amount of delays. Some travelers even drove to Baltimore to fly out of there.

If you were affected by this outage, the best advice is to contact your airline before heading to the airport.