WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — An Alexandria woman has been sentenced to over three years in prison on charges of wire fraud for a scheme believed to have cost over $600,000.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 56-year-old Celese Santifer worked for the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington as an office manager between around 2007 and 2019. While working there, she devised a scheme to buy cell phones on behalf of the YMCA and sell them for personal gain.

As a non-profit organization, the YMCA had an agreement with Verizon Wireless to sell them at a discounted price. Between at least January of 2016 to April of 2019, Santifer ordered over 1,000 phones, worth a total of $618,090, from Verizon, which she then sold to third-party companies that buy and sell new or slightly used phones.

Santifer pleaded guilty on Oct. 3, 2022 and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. In addition to her prison sentence, she will have to pay $618,090 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.