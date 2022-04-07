WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The kits, or babies, of the rabid female fox that bit several people on Capitol Hill, were found and euthanized, according to DC Health.

Three fox kits were recovered from a den site in the area. Since the mother tested positive for the rabies virus, officials said the kits could have also been exposed during grooming or other means.

The kits were no longer able to be safely rehabilitated and were humanely euthanized.

“The fox responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said in a statement on April 6. “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an animal being tested for rabies must be euthanized, as the test “must include tissue from at least two locations in the brain.” Results are typically available within 24 to 72 hours.