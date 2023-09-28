WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Despite the fact that the Senate just advanced a measure to fund the government through November, a government shutdown is set to begin Sunday.

“Speaker McCarthy is saying he cares more about the whims of the hard right, the hard hard right, than avoiding a shutdown,” says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Schumer says the U.S. should not be on the brink of a government shutdown, because Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement on spending back in June.

“We all shook hands on this deal,” added Schumer. “But now the speaker and only the speaker is going back on his word.”

The Senate voted to advance a short-term measure to fund the government through November 17th. This includes $6 billion for disaster relief and another $6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

But this week, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would not consider the Senate measure.

“All the damage done from that rests on Kevin McCarthy’s shoulders,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who lambasted the decision.

Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing for a House vote Friday on a plan to add border funding and slash other spending.

“I think that’s the plan for tomorrow,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-VA). “And we’ll see what kind of number we can put on the board.”

Although Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) criticized the approach of his own party in the House.

“Shutting down the government is a choice and it’s a choice that would make the crisis at the southern border even worse,” said McConnell.

Most senators agree the only road to funding the government is a bipartisan one that includes compromise.