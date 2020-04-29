Lawmakers divided on Trump’s meat processing order

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump signed an executive order mandating meat processing plants across the country to stay open.

The action is receiving mixed views from lawmakers and labor unions.

“In cold storage, there’s about two weeks supply. Beyond that, there’s a problem,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

With the national meat supply under threat, Grassley is applauding the president’s decision to order meat processing plants across the country to stay open during the pandemic.

“The plants aren’t operating just because everybody’s sick. They’re not operating because people don’t want to come to work because they think they might get the virus,” Grassley said.

Last week, Tyson Food’s pork plant in Iowa became one of the largest operations to close after workers expressed safety concerns.

Workers across the country says conditions on assembly lines can make it nearly impossible to social distance.

To help ease fears, the Trump administration says more protective gear is on the way to meat processing plants.

“The only way you build that confidence is showing them that it’s going to be a safer place to work,” Grassley said.

But with thousands of plant workers already hospitalized by the virus and nearly two dozen dead, labor unions say confidence won’t return until there’s daily testing available and full paid leave for infected employees.

“This has to be done in a way that does not threaten peoples lives,” Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said.

Stabenow says while some companies are promising to step up, she’s concerned there isn’t enough federal oversight to ensure workers are protected.

“Make sure that in every plant in every part the right things are being done … and the country is actually fufulling what they say,” Stabenow said. “There’s a wrong way and right way to do this. I want to make sure we’re doing this the right way.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, says the president’s order ignores the health and safety realities of this pandemic.

“If the Trump administration would make a national commitment to serious testing and worker protection, instead of a mindless mandate, we could bring this valuable sector of our economy back to life,” Durbin said.

The U.S. Department of Agricultural says more details on the executive order are on the way.

Two senators Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldiwn called on the Federal Trade Commission to open an antitrust investigation into the meatpacking industry.

They argue the industry is being dominated by just a handful of massive firms and the current set up in itself is a threat to the nations food supply.