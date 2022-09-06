WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — A major gas leak on Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown, Maryland has caused around 1,000 people to be evacuated, including students from elementary, middle and high schools.

According to the City of Hagerstown, a 6-inch gas line was struck by workers in the area of South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard this afternoon. The area is near the railroad tracks and Bester Elementary School.

Approximately 1,000 people have been evacuated across a three-block radius, including several students from local schools.

(Courtesy of the City of Hagerstown)

According to the City, emergency services personnel are working closely with Washington County Public Schools to coordinate the evacuation of Bester Elementary and to oversee the safe drop-off of students off from E. Russell Hicks Middle School and South Hagerstown High School. Students from Bester are currently staying at Hager Park with Washington County Public Schools officials awaiting pick-up.

Columbia Gas is on the scene actively working to control the leak. Crews continue to monitor the area of the leak for a flammable atmosphere.

(Courtesy of Hagerstown Fire Department)

The area is expected to be affected for four to five hours.