ABC: Man arrested for gun offenses near vice president’s official residence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) — A man was arrested Wednesday for gun and ammunition offenses near the official vice president’s residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington, police told ABC News.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, was detained by Secret Service and arrested. ABC reports that police found a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not living at the residence while it’s undergoing renovations, according to ABC. She is residing at Blair House.