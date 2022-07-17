WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday night in the 800 block of Wharf St., Southwest, Washington, DC, a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting.

At around 9:13 p.m., two off-duty Metropolitan Police officers were on Wharf St. when one of the officers saw 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson of Dumfries, Va., pull out a gun during an argument.

According to the news release, the two officers told Wilson to drop his weapon, but he did not listen. That’s when one of the officers shot their department-issued gun and hit the suspect. DC Fire and EMS responded and took Wilson to the hospital, where he died after life-saving efforts.

According to Chief Contee, a second person was taken to the hospital after being grazed by the bullet and is considered a witness.

Wilson was caught on a surveillance camera holding the recovered gun at the scene of the incident.