WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot on a Green Line train at the Navy Yard Station in Washington, D.C. Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from Metro Transit Police at 12:27 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, Metropolitan Police officers and Metro Transit Police officers responded to a Green Line train at the Navy Yard Station at around 11:45 a.m. after it was reported that a man was shot.

Police say that, despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim of released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.