WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Multiple people have been shot, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, on U Street NW in Washington, D.C.

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the intersection of 14th Street NW and U Street NW at around 8:20 p.m. for a shooting incident. Multiple people were shot, including a D.C. police officer.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates