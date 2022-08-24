WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Multiple people have been shot on O Street NW in Washington, D.C. and police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers are currently on the unit block of O Street NW. People in D.C. are asked to avoid the area as they investigate.

According to D.C. News Now, the shooting took place at 27 O Street NW and five people were shot, two of whom died.

Photo: Metropolitan Police Twitter

Police have released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, anyone who think they may have seen it or has information related to this incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099.