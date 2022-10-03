WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) — No charges will be brought against two secret service agents who killed a DC teenager outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in April.

Gordon Casey, 19, was living in Germantown, Maryland when he was killed.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC, Secret Service officers were sent to the Peruvian ambassador’s residence just before 8 a.m. on April 20 after a robbery was reported.

There, they found Casey breaking the windows of the residence with a metal stake. embassy staff attempted to stop Casey, but he “armed himself with a metal pole.”

When the agents arrived at the residence, they ordered Casey to drop the pole, and when he refused, they tased him. The taser had “no apparent effect” and agents shot Casey twice, killing him.

According to the Washington Post, Casey had struggled with his mental health for years and was likely in the midst of a mental health crisis when Secret Service agents killed him.

In explaining their decision not to charge the officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they “found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers used excessive force.”