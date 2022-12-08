WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A woman and two juveniles were shot at a metro station in northeast Washington, D.C., one of whom has potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Benning Road Metro Station, located at the intersection of East Capitol Street NE and Benning Road NE, after a physical altercation.

A woman and juvenile male were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries and a teen male was also shot and has potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the area after the shooting, according to police.

According to the Metrolrail Info Twitter account, Silver and Blue Line trains are currently bypassing Benning Road. Blue Line trains are currently single tracking the Addison Road and Armory Stations. Silver Line trains are currently operating between the Ashburn and Downtown Largo stations. Shuttle busses have been established at all of the stations affected by these changes.

The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting Metro Transit Police with the investigation.