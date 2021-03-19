Outer perimeter fencing to come down around the Capitol this weekend

National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol allow another member in at sunrise in Washington, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The U.S. Capitol Police are set to remove perimeter fencing from around the U.S. Capitol complex this weekend, according to a memo sent to House offices and lawmakers obtained by ABC News.

The memo states that the Capitol outer perimeter fencing will be coming down sooner than planned. The inner fencing will stay up as officials continue working on security repairs to the Capitol building.

The National Guard will still be present at and around the Capitol building to help with security.

A release sent on Monday by the United States Capitol Police says that security improvements around the Capitol will stretch into the coming weeks. As of Monday, fencing changes had already been made along 3rd Street, NW, Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Washington Avenue, SW. The release explains that these changes were made to help drivers and pedestrians.