UPDATE: Silver and Blue Line trains are no longer single-tracking between D.C. and Virginia but riders are still asked to expect delays.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station.

According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.

People looking to take the Blue or Silver Line across the Potomac River are asked to plan for additional travel time as WMATA investigates the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.