WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A D.C. Metro Red Line train was evacuated after police say the train struck a person.

According to a tweet from WMATA Transit Police, the incident took place in Northeast D.C. between the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland Red Line stations. Around 115 passengers were evacuated from the train at the Rhode Island Avenue station.

According to Metro Transit Police, the person who was hit “is not showing signs of life.”

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.