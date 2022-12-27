ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A plane returned to Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning, landing safety after its crew reported a mechanical issue.

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority said it happened around 7:45 a.m. Once the plane, PSA Flight 5308, was on the ground, the authority’s fire and rescue personnel cleared it to taxi to a gate.

The authority said there was no disruption to other flights at the airport.

As a precaution, members of DC Fire and EMS had a fireboat crew in the Potomac River, which is standard for any call like that.