WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating after an armed special police officer fired a weapon while a group was running from a Chanel store during a robbery Sunday.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 900 block of I Street NW, at about 5:30 p.m. due to reports of gunshots. They discovered a group of at least six people entered the Chanel store, one of whom was armed with a fire extinguisher.

In a media briefing, Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said the person wielding the extinguisher was using it as a weapon, deploying it to distract customers and workers as the rest of the group stole merchandise.

99 purses were stolen from the Chanel store, according to a police report obtained by DC News Now on Monday.

An armed special police officer who was employed by Chanel fired a round while the group fled the store. There were no injuries reported and the shots “did not take effect,” Savoy said. He was not a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said to look out for a white sedan and that more details would be available as they had them.

MPD’s Internal Affairs officials were on the scene to investigate the incident further.