Four people shot outside of Washington Nationals Stadium

Fans pour out onto the field after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC/AP) — The D.C. Police Department said four people were shot outside of Nationals Park Saturday night.

At 10 p.m. the department tweeted two people were shot in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street. At 10:16 p.m. they said two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

AP reports that investigators believe one of the initial victims was an employee at the stadium.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The Washington Nationals tweeted the shooting occurred outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park Saturday night.

In the tweet, officials with the Nationals encouraged fans to exit through the CF and RF gates.

The police department said the game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres has been suspended because of the shooting. The incident occurred during the sixth inning of the game.

Jalen Drummond, who lives near the park, tweeted a video of people rushing out of the stadium after he heard “a few loud bangs.”

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

At 9:41 p.m. Matthe Brodsky, who was at the game, posted a video of people ducking down and running into the dugout. An announcement in the background can be heard saying “we ask that you remain inside the stadium at this time.”

Not sure what the F happened but there sounded like gunshots at Nationals Park, gameplay stopped, people ducking, running. Not normal. With @Southfive. pic.twitter.com/zXb6aHZgVU — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) July 18, 2021

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

At 9:50 p.m. Brodsky tweeted that there was a helicopter above Nationals Park.

Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Spectators leave the stadium in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. The game was suspended in the sixth inning after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Spectators leave the stadium during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. The game was suspended in the sixth inning after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

