Four people shot outside of Washington Nationals Stadium

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC/AP) — The D.C. Police Department said four people were shot outside of Nationals Park Saturday night.
At 10 p.m. the department tweeted two people were shot in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street. At 10:16 p.m. they said two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.
AP reports that investigators believe one of the initial victims was an employee at the stadium.
The Washington Nationals tweeted the shooting occurred outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park Saturday night.
In the tweet, officials with the Nationals encouraged fans to exit through the CF and RF gates.
The police department said the game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres has been suspended because of the shooting. The incident occurred during the sixth inning of the game.
Jalen Drummond, who lives near the park, tweeted a video of people rushing out of the stadium after he heard “a few loud bangs.”
At 9:41 p.m. Matthe Brodsky, who was at the game, posted a video of people ducking down and running into the dugout. An announcement in the background can be heard saying “we ask that you remain inside the stadium at this time.”
At 9:50 p.m. Brodsky tweeted that there was a helicopter above Nationals Park.
