Smithsonian museums and zoo in Washington D.C. closing due to increased COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Smithsonian announced they will be closing all of their museums and the National Zoo to the public starting on Monday, Nov. 23. This closure is temporary and is a response to a rise in COVID-19 cases both in the Washington D.C. region and around the country.

The facilities closing on Monday include:

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Air and Space Museum

Smithsonian American Art Museum

National Museum of American History

National Museum of the American Indian

Archives of American Art

National Zoo

National Portrait gallery

Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Leading up to Monday people will still be able to visit the museums with a free timed-entry pass.

A number of other Smithsonian museums are currently closed and will remain closed for the time being.

Outdoor gardens operated by Smithsonian will remain open to the public. The gardens at the Smithsonian museum grounds will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday except for certain holidays. All other gardens are open 24 hours a day.