Suspect in Capitol attack with Virginia ties, representatives react to officer death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another deadly attack on U.S. Capitol grounds garners fresh memories of the Jan. 6 insurrection, after another member of the police force was killed in the line of duty.

Two Capitol police officers were hurt, and one died after a man with Virginia ties reportedly hit them with a car, and slammed into a barricade.

Capitol Police say that second officer hit is in stable and non-life-threatening condition.

After the crash, police said the driver — Virginia native 25-year-old Noah Green — got out with what looked like a knife, then an officer shot and killed him.

18-year-veteran of the Capitol police force Officer William “Billy” Evans has been identified as the man who died after standing guard early this afternoon around 1 p.m. at a checkpoint location near Constitution Avenue.

Evans is the second officer on the force who died while on the job since Officer Brian Sicknick died working at the Capitol during the January riot.

“Never in my wildest dreams that I imagined that another officer would be killed there which is truly, truly tragic,” Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin said Friday evening.

“It’s bad enough that they were wounded but also killed is beyond belief,” he said.

McEachin is among local representatives in Congress who announced their condolences, and messages of prayer to Officer Evans; thanking him for protecting the building.













“We continue to hold him up in our prayers, and indeed the whole Capitol police force up in our prayers,” McEachin said.

Another Virginia representative, Rep. Rob Wittman called on people to help pray for Evans’ family while they mourn his loss. He also asked that people say prayers for the other officer injured during the incident.

Sen. Tim Kaine commended the bravery of the U.S. Capitol Police force that helps protect the building. Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner both expressed that they would be keeping the officers in their thoughts and prayers.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of the attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family. He directed flags at the White House to be lowered to half staff.

Authorities said the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism and found no immediate connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on the police’s radar. But the attack underscored that the building and campus — and the officers charged with protecting them — remain potential targets for violence.

The suspect had Virginia ties. Officials with Christopher Newport University in Newport News Friday night confirmed Green played football for the school. He graduated from CNU with a degree in finance in 2019, according to Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer.