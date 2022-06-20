FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Noah Settles, the suspect identified by police in the Tysons Corner Center shooting has been confirmed as D.C. rapper No Savage, according to reporting from ABC affiliate, WJLA.

According to the Fairfax Police Department, Noah Settles is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.

The shooting was first reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Police say Settles became involved in a dispute with another group before displaying a firearm and firing multiple rounds.

After the shots were fired, Settles drove away in a black Cadillac with D.C. tags GK0174, according to police. No arrests have been made as of this reporting.

Noah Settles (Photo: Fairfax Police)

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, although minor injuries were reported from shoppers during the ensuing panic.

According to the D.C. rapper’s Spotify account, No Savage has over 148,400 monthly listeners as of this reporting.

‘We will find, capture, and hold accountable the persons involved in this melee. This reckless discharging of a firearm,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a 5:30 p.m. news conference. “We are going to find them. I promise you that. They will be held accountable, and that’s going to happen in short order.”

Anyone who may have seen Settles or has information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-385-7924.