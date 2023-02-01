WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station Wednesday morning.

Officials said the person who died was a Metro employee. Three other people also were shot.

Of those who were hurt, two had leg wounds and the other person had a hand injury. All three were receiving treatment.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” said one witness, who didn’t want to be identified. He told DC News Now that the person who was shooting appeared to be firing at random and referred to himself as a “killmonger.”

Police said they arrested the accused shooter on the platform.

Service on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines were suspended between Federal Center SW and Minnesota Avenue / Benning Road.