Trump denies any responsibility for US Capitol attack as House moves toward impeachment

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for no more violence ahead of next week’s inauguration but said he isn’t responsible for last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In his first public appearance since last week, the president traveled to Texas to highlight his administration’s work at the border.

“They said it couldn’t be done and we got it done” he said.

Back in Washington, the U.S. House is preparing to vote on an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection.” The charge was introduced after the president’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol shortly after he spoke to them last week.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump said.

Before being shouted at during a New York City press conference, soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for heightened security in Washington.

“The least we can do is make the skies, the inauguration, the Capitol and the country safer,” Schumer (D-NY) said.

Security is being stepped up at the U.S. Capitol, and the Capitol will become a special high-security zone one week ahead of the inauguration.

“The men and women of the FBI will leave no stone unturned,” Steven D’Antuono with FBI Washington said.

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has opened 150 cases since the Capitol attack.

“We have got to be prepared for what comes next,” Rep. David Price (D-NC) said.

Price said despite concerns over additional attacks, he still plans to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

“There is kind of a signal that we send by keeping our government going,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be at Biden’s inauguration. President Trump has said he will not attend.