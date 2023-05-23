WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Secret Service said it detained the driver of a U-Haul truck after the truck crashed into a barrier near the White House.

A Nazi flag could be seen on the ground after the crash Monday night at the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street NW.

It happened around 10 p.m., according to Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service.

DC Fire and EMS said it was there after it received a report of suspicious package.

No one was hurt. Roads and walkways were closed as the investigation took place.