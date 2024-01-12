WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Late Thursday night, the White House announced the U.S. and the U.K. launched strikes against Iran backed Houthis in Yemen.

For about two months, the rebels have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. The White House has repeatedly warned Houthis rebels to stop its assault, which according to the State Department has already disrupted more than 20% of global trade.

Despite those warnings, the Houthis launched their most brazen attack Wednesday prompting yesterday’s response.

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution demanding Houthis immediately stop its assault.

“They are an economic threat, increasing the prices people pay for food, medicine and energy,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In a statement Thursday night President Joe Biden wrote “…more than 2000 ships have been forced to divert their routes since attacks began…and crews from more than 20 nations have been threatened or taken hostage.”

The Houthis say the attacks are aimed at stopping Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a mission to stop the war from spreading is encouraging partners in the Middle East to isolate Iran backed militants.

“The other path is to continue to see the terrorism, the nihilism, the destruction by Hamas, by the Houthis, by Hezbollah,” said Blinken.

Before the attacks, Blinken, who spent the week meeting with leaders in the Middle East said he does believe the conflict is escalating.