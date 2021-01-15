VDOT joins Inauguration Day security efforts by closing bridges, diverting traffic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Two bridges connecting Virginia and Washington, D.C. will be closed from Tuesday at 6 a.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. to secure the city ahead of Inauguration Day. Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police will be working together to close off routes and divert traffic.

The Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 will be closed by VDOT. The National Park Service will also be closing the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

While the I-66 and I-395 bridges are closed traffic will be diverted to the following routes:

I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).

I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).

I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.

In addition to the bridge closures, there will be multiple ramp closures on I-66, I-395 and George Washington Memorial Parkway. The closures are listed below:

I-395

I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)

I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit

I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road

Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes

OPEN: I-395 SB (George Mason Memorial Bridge)

I-66

I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB

Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB

George Washington Memorial Parkway