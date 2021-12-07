Why are Virginia flags at half-staff today?

Lowered in Half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority leader Bob Dole of Kansas (Photo Courtesy of The Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s flags are being flown at half-staff Monday, Dec. 6 — Thursday, Dec. 9 in honor of the late Senator Bob Dole.

This pairs with President Joe Biden’s executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, announced his death Sunday Dec. 5. Dole died at the age of 98.

Dole’s casket will be laid to rest at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, so that leaders may honor the Kansas Senator, presidential candidate, and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.

Throughout his tenure, Dole shaped tax and foreign policy and worked to help the disabled with protections against discrimination in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dole served four terms in the House and over four terms in the Senate. He also received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II.