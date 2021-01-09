Alex Smith inactive, Taylor Heinicke to start for Washington against Tampa Bay

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 04: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of the game at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. Atlanta won 38-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the National Football League (NFL), Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start for Washington against Tampa Bay as Alex Smith is inactive for a calf injury, the team announced.

The NFL said Smith was listed as “questionable” coming into Super Wild Card Weekend.

As of Friday night, Smith’s calf was still sore and had yet to loosen up.

With Smith is injured, according to the NFL. That left the door open for Taylor Heinicke to take on the majority of practice reps in preparation to start tonight’s game.

Tampa Bay takes on Washington at 8:15 p.m. from FedEx Field.