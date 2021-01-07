Former James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland prepares for 1st NFL playoff game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jimmy Moreland’s playoff experience in college is extensive.

At James Madison, Moreland played in two national championship games, winning one.

Now he’s getting ready for his first NFL postseason game on Saturday, when the Washington Football Team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field.

It’s Washington’s first playoff game since 2016.

“Knowing that I’ve been here for two years and accomplished something that hasn’t been done in a few years, it feels great,” Moreland said. “It’s my first time in the playoffs and lot of the players on the team’s first time being in the playoffs. So we’re just taking each and every moment, step by step.”

Moreland has started five games this year, including Washington’s NFC East-clinching win at Philadelphia last Sunday. The team is 4-1 in those games.

He credits first-year head coach Ron Rivera for his leadership, especially considering Rivera was dealing with cancer treatments through late October.

“He’s the complete package,” Moreland said. “You learn so much from him. You can just look at him and his demeanor is going to get you ready to go.

“The hard work and all the dedication we put into this, it just goes back to him. Every day, he comes out there willingly. Everyone knows what he’s been through this past year, it’s one of the one of the roughest stages that anyone can go through.”