ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – Washington Commanders off season workouts continue in Northern Virginia.

After missing the playoffs last season, Washington acquired quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz was brought in to be the starter, which means former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be relegated to backup.

Nathan Epstein was in Ashburn and he sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Heinicke.