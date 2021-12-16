Washington Football Team COVID-19 list increases to 21; game not canceled

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) – The Washington Football Team announced that more players are on its Reserve/COVID-19 list while they continue to put together a team for their Sunday night matchup against Philadelphia.

The three latest players to join the Reserve/COVID-19 list are safety Kam Curl and centers Tyler Larsen and Keith Ismael. The WFT also announced they signed veteran defensive lineman Akeem Spence.

Kurl, Larsen and Ismael join 18 other players currently on Washington’s COVID-19 list, and with 11 other players on injured reserve, the team will have to fill in the gaps with new signings as well as players from their practice squad.

Players who test negative twice in 48 hours are able to return to the active roster, players who may return in time for Sunday night include defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Tim Settle.

The first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant within an NFL organization was confirmed Monday when a Washington Football Team staffer tested positive. According to WUSA, the staffer does not work directly with players, coaches or other essential football personnel.

Washington is currently fighting to hold on to the bottom playoff spot in the NFC. Washington and Philadelphia are currently tied in the NFC East with a record of 6-7 and four games remaining for each. According to ESPN, Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera says he has not heard anything about canceling the game.