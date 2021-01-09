RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team came up short Saturday night losing 31-23 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Washington Football Team (7-9) hosted Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (11-5) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland for the first round of the NFC playoffs.
Taylor Heinicke was in quarterback after The Washington Football Team announced Alex Smith would be inactive due to a calf injury. Heinicke and Washington fought until the end but came up short.
- ‘Kill on site’ Lafayette police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations
- Washington Football Team falls 31-23 to the Buccaneers
- StormTracker 8: Cold tonight; Sunny Sunday
- No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski’s return
- Free community care kits for Hanover residents at local libraries