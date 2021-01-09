Washington Football Team falls 31-23 to the Buccaneers

Members of the Washington Football Team huddle together before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team came up short Saturday night losing 31-23 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Washington Football Team (7-9) hosted Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (11-5) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland for the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Taylor Heinicke was in quarterback after The Washington Football Team announced Alex Smith would be inactive due to a calf injury. Heinicke and Washington fought until the end but came up short.