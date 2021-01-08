Washington Football Team headed in right direction after Ron Rivera’s 1st season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is excitement around the Washington Football Team again.

In Ron Rivera’s first season, the team is back in the playoffs and have done it with a young core.

Washington’s first two draft picks in 2020, defensive end Chase Young and running back Antonio Gibson, have been breakout stars.

Montez Sweat, a first-rounder last year, continues to improve and third-rounder Terry McLaurin looks more and more like one of the best draft steals in recent years.

All of that, combined with veteran leadership from the likes of Alex Smith and Richmond native Morgan Moses, have Rivera feeling encouraged not just about Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay, but the future of the franchise.

“I’ve seen growth. I really have,” Rivera said. “From my perspective, if we can build on that and grow, if we can build on the development of our young team, obviously we have some pieces that we still have to add, we still have to find, but to be able to say, ‘Hey, I like what we have here. I like what we have there. You know, we need to add a piece here, add a piece there,’ that’s cool. That’s exciting.”

Washington and Tampa Bay kick off in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.