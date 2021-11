RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Two of President Joe Biden’s top health officials joined Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday to see how COVID-19 vaccinations are going for 5 to 11 year-olds.

Gov. Northam, alongside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, visited a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.